Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes scoreless in Thursday's loss
Smith recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes during a 133-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.
Smith had his first scoreless effort of the season as the team got destroyed. He is now 0-of-12 from the field over the last two games, for a total of two points. Despite a consistent workload, Smith has been poor since the beginning of December, with only five games of double-figure scoring.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Expected to play Monday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Thursday with sore knee•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses shootaround, but expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains season-high five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Rookie Watch: Mitchell, Tatum shine
Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum top the list of impact rookies, even if neither looks likely...
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...