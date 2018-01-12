Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes scoreless in Thursday's loss

Smith recorded zero points (0-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound and one assist across 27 minutes during a 133-99 loss to the Raptors on Thursday.

Smith had his first scoreless effort of the season as the team got destroyed. He is now 0-of-12 from the field over the last two games, for a total of two points. Despite a consistent workload, Smith has been poor since the beginning of December, with only five games of double-figure scoring.