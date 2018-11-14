Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hands out season-high five dimes in Tuesday's win

Smith supplied 13 points (5-13 FG, 3-7 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds, one steal, and one block in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 113-89 win over the Hornets.

Smith finished with season highs in assists and minutes despite missing Monday's practice with an illness. Injuries to Kyle Korver (foot), Cedi Osman (back), Sam Dekker (ankle), and George Hill (shoulder) have opened up minutes and reduced coach Larry Drew's options along the wing. However, prior to Saturday's two-point dud against the Bulls, Smith had scored in double figures in three straight games. Even if it's only in deep leagues, the 33-year-old veteran still has some fantasy value, at least for now.