Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hits rock bottom in Game Two loss Tuesday
Smith failed to score while adding just three rebounds and one assist in 27 minutes during Tuesday's 107-94 loss to Boston.
Smith was terrible Tuesday, missing all seven of his field-goal attempts while also picking up both a flagrant and technical foul late in the fourth quarter. The fact he played 27 minutes while offering so little to the team is a good indication of the lack of depth on the Cavaliers roster. He will need to bounce back on Saturday if the Cavaliers are to win Game Three and make the series interesting.
