Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: In starting lineup Wednesday

Smith will start at small forward in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Fred McLeod of Fox Sports Ohio reports.

With Sam Dekker ruled out for 2-to-4 weeks with a left ankle sprain, Smith will be thrust into the starting lineup while Cedi Osman moves to the starting power forward role. Smith, after being told he won't play this season, has played 24 and 25 minutes in each of the last two outings and scored 14 points in each. He'll now likely be due for at least that number of minutes for as long as he is in the starting five.