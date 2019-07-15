Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Likely to be waived Monday
The Cavaliers are expected to waive Smith on Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
Unless the team is able to execute a late trade, the Cavaliers will part ways with Smith before his the $15.68 million remaining on his salary becomes fully guaranteed July 31. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, Smith's salary protection would increase from $4.37 million to $5.12 million if he isn't waived or traded by Monday, which offers further incentive for the Cavaliers to expunge him from the roster. Smith played in only 11 games in 2018-19 after it became apparent that he wouldn't receive a regular spot in the rotation while the rebuilding Cavaliers assessed some of the younger wings on their roster. Once he becomes a free agent, the 33-year-old could look to find a home with a contending club on a deal for the veteran's minimum.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Won't be bought out•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: No longer with Cavaliers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Retreats to bench•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Hands out season-high five dimes in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Not on injury report•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Doesn't practice Monday•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...