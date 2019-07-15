Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Likely to be waived Monday

The Cavaliers are expected to waive Smith on Monday, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.

Unless the team is able to execute a late trade, the Cavaliers will part ways with Smith before his the $15.68 million remaining on his salary becomes fully guaranteed July 31. According to Bobby Marks of ESPN.com, Smith's salary protection would increase from $4.37 million to $5.12 million if he isn't waived or traded by Monday, which offers further incentive for the Cavaliers to expunge him from the roster. Smith played in only 11 games in 2018-19 after it became apparent that he wouldn't receive a regular spot in the rotation while the rebuilding Cavaliers assessed some of the younger wings on their roster. Once he becomes a free agent, the 33-year-old could look to find a home with a contending club on a deal for the veteran's minimum.