Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Limited with sore hip
Smith was limited during Tuesday's practice due to a sore hip, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
While the injury doesn't sound serious, it's enough to limit Smith to begin camp. He should be considered day-to-day moving forward.
