Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages only four points in win

Smith managed four points (2-4 FG), two assists, one rebound and one steal during the Cavaliers 119-115 win over the visiting Wizards on Thursday.

Smith has been an inconsistent scorer all season long for the Cavaliers and Thursday's performance was no different. Since averaging over 12 points per game for most of his career, Smith's scoring totals have decreased considerably over the last two years, as he is now averaging 8.3 points over 77 games during his 14th NBA season.