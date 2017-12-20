Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss
Smith provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Bucks.
Smith picked up two fouls in the first quarter and simply never got going. Smith hasn't scored in double figures once over the last six games, but he did tally nine boards in one tilt and eight dimes in another during the same recent stretch. Despite seeing 30-plus minutes on most nights, the 32-year-old veteran wing is averaging just 7.8 points per game in 2017-18, which is worse than all but one of Smith's career marks (7.7 points in 18.0 minutes per night as a sophomore in 2005-06).
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses shootaround, but expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains season-high five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Absent from shootaround with sore back•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Moving into starting lineup•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...