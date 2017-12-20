Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss

Smith provided two points (1-3 FG, 0-2 3Pt) and two assists in 18 minutes during Tuesday's 119-116 loss to the Bucks.

Smith picked up two fouls in the first quarter and simply never got going. Smith hasn't scored in double figures once over the last six games, but he did tally nine boards in one tilt and eight dimes in another during the same recent stretch. Despite seeing 30-plus minutes on most nights, the 32-year-old veteran wing is averaging just 7.8 points per game in 2017-18, which is worse than all but one of Smith's career marks (7.7 points in 18.0 minutes per night as a sophomore in 2005-06).