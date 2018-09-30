Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses another scrimmage

Smith (hip) was held out of Sunday's scrimmage, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Smith has been nursing a sore hip for roughly a week now and the Cavaliers likely have no desire to rush him back into action. He could miss some more time moving forward, but should be good to go ahead of the regular season in a few weeks. That said, tentatively consider him questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics. With LeBron James no longer in Cleveland, it's unclear what sort of role Smith will have on what appears to be a rebuilding team.