Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses shootaround, but expected to play
Smith missed the Cavaliers' morning shootaround while tending to a personal matter, but is expected to rejoin the team in advance of Monday's game against the 76ers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
Smith learned of the death of his cousin early Monday and is presumably spending time with his family before reporting back to the Cavaliers. Cedi Osman worked out with the starting five at shootaround and would presumably receive the nod at shooting guard if Smith is unable to make it back to the team is time. Smith has struggled to a 35.5 percent mark from the field and 30.8 percent success rate from downtown in 19 games this season, but did provide his second-best scoring output of the campaign (16 points) in the Cavaliers' last game Friday against the Hornets.
