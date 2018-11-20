Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: No longer with Cavaliers

Smith is no longer with the Cavaliers and will likely be traded, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Smith will work out on his own while the team works to trade him, which means he will not participate in any practices nor play in any games until that happens. Smith had recently re-entered the rotation after being told the Cavaliers would focus on playing their younger players, but the losing culture the team is adopting this season is clearly something he doesn't want to be a part of. Smith's shooting ability makes him an intriguing player for contending teams to go after, but his lucrative contract likely means the Cavaliers won't get a great return in a trade.