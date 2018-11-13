Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Not on injury report

Smith is not on the Cavs' injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Hornets.

Smith missed practice Monday with an illness, but it doesn't look to be anything serious. The veteran has had a rocky start to the season, to say the least, but he's regained his spot in the rotation and has played at least 23 minutes in each of the last four games. Smith is 9-of-21 from three in that span.

