Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out again Friday

Smith (elbow) will remain out for Friday's game against the Timberwolves, Cavs play by play man Fred McLeod reports.

The Cavs were holding out some hope that Smith would be able to go, but his chances to take the floor never seemed all that great. The veteran will miss a second consecutive game as he continues to nurse a sore elbow.

More News
Our Latest Stories