Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Thursday with sore knee

Smith is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.

The fact that it's listed as soreness likely means it won't result in an extended absence, though Smith will still sit out Thursday's tilt with the Bulls. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Warriors, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. In his place, the Cavaliers will go with a bigger starting lineup that features Channing Frye in the top unit, while guys like Dwyane Wade and Kyle Korver should pick up some extra playing time off the bench on the wing.