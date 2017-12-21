Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Thursday with sore knee
Smith is dealing with a sore left knee and has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Bulls, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic reports.
The fact that it's listed as soreness likely means it won't result in an extended absence, though Smith will still sit out Thursday's tilt with the Bulls. His next opportunity to play will be Monday against the Warriors, though tentatively consider him questionable for that contest. In his place, the Cavaliers will go with a bigger starting lineup that features Channing Frye in the top unit, while guys like Dwyane Wade and Kyle Korver should pick up some extra playing time off the bench on the wing.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Manages two points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Monday vs. 76ers•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Misses shootaround, but expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drains season-high five three-pointers Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play, start Tuesday vs. Bulls•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Absent from shootaround with sore back•
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...