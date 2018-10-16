Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Out Wednesday vs. Raptors

Smith (elbow) has been ruled out for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the Raptors, Spencer Davies of Basketball Insiders reports.

Smith was seen with his elbow wrapped late last week and the discomfort is apparently lingering, as the veteran remained out for Tuesday's practice. He also had an MRI performed on the elbow, though results on that test haven't been released at this point in time. Either way, Smith won't play in Wednesday's opener and could also sit out Friday's tilt versus Minnesota if he's unable to get back to practice in the next few days. Rodney Hood is expected to open the season as the starting shooting guard, while guys like Jordan Clarkson and Kyle Korver could see a slightly expanded role with Smith sidelined.