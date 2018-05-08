Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Perfect from the field in Game Four thumping

Smith totaled 15 points (6-6 FG, 3-3 3Pt), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 128-93 victory over the Raptors.

Smith once again saw his shot falling Tuesday, going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field including 3-of-3 from beyond the three-point line. He has been slowly rounding into some form which has been a blessing for the team, especially LeBron James. The Cleveland role players have been much improved after the tight Indiana series and are going to need to continue to find ways to contribute if they are to advance to another NBA Finals.