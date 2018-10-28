Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Plays six minutes in Saturday's loss
Smith had three points (3-3 FT), one rebound, and one assist in six minutes during Saturday's 119-107 loss to the Pacers.
Smith has now seen less than 10 minutes in two of his four appearances this season. He earned 18 and 20 minutes in the last two games respectively, but Thursday's scoreless effort on seven shot attempts seems to have landed Smith in Ty Lue's doghouse.
