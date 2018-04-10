Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Pours in 16 points off the bench

Smith posted 16 points (6-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in 32 minutes during Monday's 123-109 win over the Knicks.

While Smith's output has been compromised since guys like George Hill and Rodney Hood arrived in Cleveland but in coming off the bench, Smith has provided some considerable offensive spark. He's always reliable for a few long balls and he showed that facility on Monday with four threes in eight attempts. Smith could see increased usage in the Cavs' final game and will provide a sixth-man role in the playoffs.