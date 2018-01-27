Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Pours in 23 points Friday
Smith tallied 23 points (8-15 FG, 7-13 3Pt), and four steals across 37 minutes in Friday's 115-108 victory over the Pacers.
Smith got it done both on the offensive and defensive side of the ball, contributing seven three-pointers, a season-high from him. He was under consideration for moving to bench as of late, but Friday's game proved why he needs to stay in the starting lineup as he will look to produce similar stat lines starting Sunday against the Pistons.
