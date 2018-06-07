Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Puts up 13 points in Game 3 loss
Smith generated 13 points (5-14 FG, 3-10 3Pt), four rebounds and three steals across 33 minutes during Cleveland's 110-102 loss to the Warriors in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Wednesday.
Smith was far from sharp from the field, but a trio of three-pointers helped prop up his final scoring haul significantly. The embattled veteran has now scored in double digits in two of the first three games of the series, and in three of his past four postseason games overall. However, he's now shot under 40.0 percent in 10 straight contests as well, making his game-to-game production highly volatile. Smith will look to boost his overall numbers when the Cavaliers try to stave off elimination in Friday's Game 4.
