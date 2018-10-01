Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable for preseason opener

Smith (hip) is questionable for Tuesday's preseason opener against the Celtics, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

Smith has been dealing with a sore hip for the last week or so, and it doesn't come as a surprise he could wind up missing the preseason opener. Head coach Ty Lue already announced that he expected to start Cedi Osman at shooting guard, so Smith would be stuck in a bench role if does in fact get cleared. While it's still the preseason, Tuesday's lineup suggests Smith could open the regular season in a reserve capacity as well, even when he's at full strength.