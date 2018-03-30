Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable with illness

Smith is considered questionable for Friday's game agains the Pelicans due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

Smith was absent from shootaround Friday morning, but the team will wait until later in the day to reevaluate him and update his status. The 32-year-old has struggled, for the most part, this season, but he's coming off of a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.