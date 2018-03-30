Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Questionable with illness
Smith is considered questionable for Friday's game agains the Pelicans due to an illness, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.
Smith was absent from shootaround Friday morning, but the team will wait until later in the day to reevaluate him and update his status. The 32-year-old has struggled, for the most part, this season, but he's coming off of a 19-point, five-rebound, three-assist performance in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Goes for 19 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Headed for bench role•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Tallies 15 points in Friday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Confirmed available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Suspended for Thursday's game•
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.