Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Remains in starting five

Smith will start at shooting guard Tuesday against the Thunder, Tom Reed of The Athletic Cleveland reports.

Smith probably doesn't have as much job security on the top unit as he enjoyed in recent weeks after the Cavaliers acquired shooting guards Jordan Clarkson and Rodney Hood at the Feb. 8 deadline, but he'll retain a starting role for the second straight game in which the new additions will be available. After Smith submitted a strong outing (15 points, six rebounds, two blocks, one steal and one assist in 29 minutes) in the Cavs' blowout victory over the Celtics on Sunday, it appears coach Tyronn Lue won't deviate from a winning formula, at least for now. Even if Smith does stick in the starting five for the duration of the season and shows improvement with his outside shooting, there's still a good likelihood that he'll see a reduction in the 29.7 minutes per game he's been averaging for the campaign, given the wealth of intriguing wing options the Cavaliers now have on the roster.