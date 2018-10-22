Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Remains sidelined Sunday

Smith (elbow) did not play in Sunday's game against the Hawks.

The Cavaliers did not provide an update on Smith's status prior to tip-off, but chances are the veteran shooting guard is still dealing with some lingering elbow soreness. Smith and the Cavaliers will have the next two days off before kicking off a stretch of three games in four days Wednesday, so consider him questionable to return by then.

