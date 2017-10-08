Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Resting Sunday vs. Wizards

Smith will sit out Sunday's preseason matchup against the Wizards for rest, Dave McMenamin of ESPN reports.

The Cavaliers will hold out nine players on Sunday, with the majority just getting the night off for rest. Look for Smith to rejoin the lineup ahead of Tuesday's game against the Bulls. With Dwyane Wade (rest) and Iman Shumpert (foot) also out, look for Kyle Korver to pick up more minutes at shooting guard, while some guys like Jeff Green and Richard Jefferson could have to play out of position as well.