Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Retreats to bench
Smith will come off the bench Monday against the Pistons, Keith Langlois of the Pistons' official site reports.
After starting the previous four games, Smith will return to a bench role as Cedi Osman rejoins the starting lineup in his place. Smith is averaging 6.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 16.3 minutes per game as a reserve this season (six games).
