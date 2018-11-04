Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Role unclear going forward
Smith played 24 minutes off the bench Saturday against the Hornets, but his role with the team remains very much up in the air, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
Per Vardon, GM Koby Altman has informed Smith on two separate occasions this season that he'd be out of the rotation as the Cavs focus on developing young players. However, Smith played 24 minutes on Saturday and led the Cavs with 14 points in a blowout loss to the Hornets. "As far as I'm concerned, given what our circumstances are, JR, he's a member of our team, and if I need him I'm going to call on him," interim coach Larry Drew said after the game. Vardon also notes that Altman gave smith the option to take "paid leave" away from the team, an offer Smith apparently declined, at least for the time being. Given where Smith is at this point in his career, he's not a fantasy option in most formats, and his value is likely to only become more volatile as the season progresses.
