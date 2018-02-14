Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 18 in Tuesday's win

Smith scored 18 points (6-10 FG, 6-9 3Pt) while adding six rebounds, three assists and a steal in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 win over the Thunder.

He's still the Cavs' starting two-guard, at least for now, and Smith rewarded coach Tyronn Lue's decision with a big night from beyond the arc. Smith is averaging 14.0 points, 4.2 boards and 3.8 three-pointers through six games in February, but he'll need to stay productive if he wants to remain in the starting five ahead of Rodney Hood.