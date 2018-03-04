Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 19 points in return
Smith scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 loss to the Nuggets.
Coming off a suspension for the team's previous game, Smith enjoyed an impactful night at the offensive end as he reached 19 points for just the second time since Jan. 28. Although he's lacked consistency of late, Smith remains capable of filling it up on any given night and will look to build on this effort Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Confirmed available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Suspended for Thursday's game•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Nightmarish shooting performance Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 15 in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Remains in starting five•
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...