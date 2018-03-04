Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 19 points in return

Smith scored 19 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 35 minutes during Saturday's 126-117 loss to the Nuggets.

Coming off a suspension for the team's previous game, Smith enjoyed an impactful night at the offensive end as he reached 19 points for just the second time since Jan. 28. Although he's lacked consistency of late, Smith remains capable of filling it up on any given night and will look to build on this effort Monday against the Pistons.