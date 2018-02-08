Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win
Smith supplied 20 points (7-14 FG, 6-11 3Pt), three rebounds, and one assist in 36 minutes during Wednesday's 140-138 overtime win against the Timberwolves.
Smith has scored in double figures during three straight games, and this was the fifth time this season that he drained five-plus treys. After failing to average double-digit points in every month thus far in 2017-18, Smith is off to a strong start here in February.
