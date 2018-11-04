Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores team-high 14 in loss to Hornets
Smith scored 14 points (4-8 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four assists, three steals and a rebound in 24 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 126-94 loss to the Hornets.
After saying earlier in the week he'd like to be traded, Smith at least went out and demonstrated he still has something to offer a contender. The 33-year-old has mostly been phased out of the rotation for the rebuilding Cavs, but it wouldn't be a shock to see him get more consistent court time in the short term while the front office showcases him,
