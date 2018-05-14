Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Shooting struggles return in Game 1 loss

Smith netted only four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.

The veteran wing had shot a blistering 63.0 percent over four games against the Raptors in the semifinal round, so Sunday's struggles marked a resurfacing of his previous issues with his accuracy. Smith often struggles to offer much outside of the scoring column, so he's bound to generate forgettable, one-dimensional stat lines the likes of Sunday's when he can't his shot to fall. He'll look to bounce back when the Cavaliers attempt to even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.