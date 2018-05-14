Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Shooting struggles return in Game 1 loss
Smith netted only four points (2-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and added one rebound, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes during Cleveland's 108-83 loss to the Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals Sunday.
The veteran wing had shot a blistering 63.0 percent over four games against the Raptors in the semifinal round, so Sunday's struggles marked a resurfacing of his previous issues with his accuracy. Smith often struggles to offer much outside of the scoring column, so he's bound to generate forgettable, one-dimensional stat lines the likes of Sunday's when he can't his shot to fall. He'll look to bounce back when the Cavaliers attempt to even the series in Tuesday's Game 2.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Perfect from the field in Game Four thumping•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Comes to life with five triples in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes 11 points in Game 7 win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Continues to be terrible in loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Drops a goose egg in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Contributes quartet of threes in Game 4 win•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....