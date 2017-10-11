Play

Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Starting Friday's preseason finale

Smith will enter the starting lineup for Friday's preseason finale against the Magic, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.

LeBron James continues to deal with a sore left ankle, so he'll get the night off on Friday. As a result, coach Tyronn Lue will push Dwyane Wade over to small forward, with Smith entering the top unit at shooting guard. Smith should see a temporary uptick in minutes, though he's already been confirmed to be opening the year in a bench role, so once James is back to full strength, look for Smith to operate as one of the first reserves off the bench.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball