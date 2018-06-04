Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Struggles from field again in Game 2 loss

Smith registered five points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two assists, one rebound and two steals across 31 minutes during Cleveland's 122-103 loss to the Warriors in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday.

One game after his infamous gaffe in the closing seconds of regulation, Smith failed to atone for his mistake with any appreciable contributions. He struggled from the field for the ninth consecutive postseason contest, a stretch during which he's shot no better than 37.5 percent in any one outing. That includes a 26.3 percent tally on 9.5 shot attempts per game over the first two installments of the series against the Warriors, a figure Smith will look to significantly boost when the Cavaliers attempt to get on the board in the series during Wednesday's Game 3.