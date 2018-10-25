Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Struggles in blowout loss
Smith played 18 minutes Wednesday against the Nets and finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and one rebound.
Smith returned to the rotation Wednesday as Ty Lue went back to playing his veterans, but it didn't matter, as the Cavs mustered just 86 points at home against the Nets. Smith came off the bench and, strangely enough, played some backup power forward, and he attempted attempted just one three-pointer in his 18 minutes. It's unclear how Smith, as well as fellow-veterans Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver, will be used going forward, but Smith's fantasy value is at an all-time low, regardless.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times