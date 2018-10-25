Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Struggles in blowout loss

Smith played 18 minutes Wednesday against the Nets and finished with seven points (3-5 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT) and one rebound.

Smith returned to the rotation Wednesday as Ty Lue went back to playing his veterans, but it didn't matter, as the Cavs mustered just 86 points at home against the Nets. Smith came off the bench and, strangely enough, played some backup power forward, and he attempted attempted just one three-pointer in his 18 minutes. It's unclear how Smith, as well as fellow-veterans Tristan Thompson and Kyle Korver, will be used going forward, but Smith's fantasy value is at an all-time low, regardless.