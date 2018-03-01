Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Suspended for Thursday's game
Smith has been suspended by the Cavaliers for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to "detrimental conduct".
This is a late scratch for the Cavs, as the news arrived about two hours before tipoff. Smith is fully expected to return to practice Friday and be available for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets. In Smith's stead Thursday, Rodney Hood and Kyle Korver could see expanded roles.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Nightmarish shooting performance Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 15 in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Remains in starting five•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 20 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Sees modest scoring boost in win•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...