Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Suspended for Thursday's game

Smith has been suspended by the Cavaliers for Thursday's game against the 76ers due to "detrimental conduct".

This is a late scratch for the Cavs, as the news arrived about two hours before tipoff. Smith is fully expected to return to practice Friday and be available for Saturday's contest against the Nuggets. In Smith's stead Thursday, Rodney Hood and Kyle Korver could see expanded roles.

