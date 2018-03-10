Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Tallies 15 points in Friday's loss
Smith mustered 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.
Smith generated one of his out-of-nowhere performances in the double-digit loss, despite a rough night from three-point range. At this point, it's anyone's guess what the veteran wing will generate on any given night, as his usage and production remains all over the map. Smith had put up a combined eight shot attempts in the two games prior to Friday's before exploding for his highest number since Jan. 26. He'd also gone scoreless just two games prior and posted single-digit point totals in four of the five contests prior to that, providing a glimpse at the fairly drastic swings in his production.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 19 points in return•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Confirmed available Saturday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Suspended for Thursday's game•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Nightmarish shooting performance Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 15 in Thursday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Scores 18 in Tuesday's win•
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...