Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Tallies 15 points in Friday's loss

Smith mustered 15 points (6-15 FG, 3-9 3Pt), five assists, three rebounds and three steals across 35 minutes in Friday's 116-102 loss to the Clippers.

Smith generated one of his out-of-nowhere performances in the double-digit loss, despite a rough night from three-point range. At this point, it's anyone's guess what the veteran wing will generate on any given night, as his usage and production remains all over the map. Smith had put up a combined eight shot attempts in the two games prior to Friday's before exploding for his highest number since Jan. 26. He'd also gone scoreless just two games prior and posted single-digit point totals in four of the five contests prior to that, providing a glimpse at the fairly drastic swings in his production.