Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Wants out of Cleveland
Smith said Thursday that he'd like to be traded from the Cavaliers, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
This is hardly a surprise coming from Smith, as he and other veterans on the team were told that they weren't going to play in favor of the younger players. Smith has played just six minutes in the last two games, which includes a DNP (coach's decision) against the Hawks on Tuesday. Smith's fairly lucrative contract will not make it easy for him to be dealt, but he should still garner interested from plenty of competitors around the league.
