Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will pick up start in Game 2

Smith will enter the starting five for Game 2 against the Pacers on Wednesday, Tom Withers of the Associated Press reports.

Coach Ty Lue indicated after Sunday's Game 1 loss that he expected to change up his top unit, so this isn't a huge surprise. Smith and Kyle Korver are slated to enter the starting lineup, while the likes of Rodney Hood and Jeff Green head back to a bench role. Whether this group sticks moving forward will likely be determined by its success Wednesday, so stay tuned for additional moves pending the Game 2 result. Smith tallied 15 points in 28 minutes during Game 1.