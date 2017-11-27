Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Monday vs. 76ers

Smith (personal) will play and start Monday's game against the 76ers, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.

Smith found out about the death of his cousin early Monday morning, which in turn resulted in his absence from shootaround. However, as expected, Smith is not going to miss any time and will take on his usual role in the starting lineup at shooting guard. Smith shouldn't be on any restrictions Monday.

