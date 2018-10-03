Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will play Saturday
Smith (hip), who didn't play Tuesday against the Celtics, will be available Saturday against the Celtics, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
An official confirmation of Smith's availability didn't arrive prior to Tuesday's tipoff, and he didn't end up playing. He'll take the floor for the Cavs' second exhibition contest, however.
