Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will sit out Wednesday's scrimmage
Smith (hip) is expected to sit out Wednesday's scrimmage, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.
In addition to the scrimmage, the Cavaliers also have two practices scheduled for Wednesday, but Smith's availability for those sessions hasn't be released. Either way, it appears the staff will remain cautious with their veteran shooting guard, who picked up a sore hip earlier this week. The injury still isn't expected to be anything overly serious and there's a chance Smith is back in the fold for the Cavaliers' preseason opener Tuesday against the Celtics.
