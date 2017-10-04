Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will start preseason opener

Smith will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Cavs play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.

The Cavaliers are set to be without LeBron James (ankle) Wednesday, so both Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith with start at shooting guard and small forward. It remains to be seen which player will ultimately start alongside James on the wing once he's healthy, so that should continue to be monitored over the rest of the preseason.