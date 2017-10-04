Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Will start preseason opener
Smith will start Wednesday's preseason game against the Hawks, Cavs play-by-play announcer John Michael reports.
The Cavaliers are set to be without LeBron James (ankle) Wednesday, so both Dwyane Wade and J.R. Smith with start at shooting guard and small forward. It remains to be seen which player will ultimately start alongside James on the wing once he's healthy, so that should continue to be monitored over the rest of the preseason.
More News
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Heats up from long distance in Game 5•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Gets on track from three-point range•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: To remain in starting lineup•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Minimally involved in Game 1 loss•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Good to go for Game 2•
-
Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Participates in Wednesday morning's shootaround•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...