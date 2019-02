The Cavaliers have no intention of buying Smith out of the remainder of his contract this season and will resume shopping him via trade in June, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Vardon's report essentially rules out the possibility of Smith contributing with any other team in 2018-19, as a buyout would be the swingman's only avenue to landing elsewhere. The Cavaliers have already parted ways with Smith and don't plan to welcome him back to the team even in the event of a string of injuries, so he'll remain inactive for the rest of the season. The Cavaliers' pre-deadline acquisitions of Brandon Knight and John Henson give the team little financial flexibility for the rest of the season, prompting the front office to wait to officially move on from Smith until the summer, when ditching his contract becomes less punitive. Smith is owed $15.8 million in 2019-20 -- the final year of his contract -- but would only cost the Cavaliers $3.9 million if he's waived or traded by June 30.