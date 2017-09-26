Cavaliers' JaCorey Williams: Signs deal with Cavaliers
Williams agreed to a contract with the Cavaliers on Monday, Joe Vardon of Cleveland.com reports.
With the signing of Williams, the Cavaliers have now filled their training camp roster. Cleveland intends to have Williams play with their G-League affiliate, the Canton Charge. Williams could potentially see some time with the Cavaliers this season, as they still have one more two-way contract they could offer.
