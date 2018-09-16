Cavaliers' JaCorey Williams: Signs deal with Cavs
Williams has signed a contract with the Cavaliers, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.
The details of the contract have not been disclosed, but it's likely Williams will spend most of the upcoming season in the G-League. He started in 40 of his 50 appearances with the Canton Charge last season, averaging 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds on 54.4 percent shooting.
