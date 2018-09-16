Cavaliers' JaCorey Williams: Signs deal with Cleveland

Williams agreed to a contract Saturday with the Cavaliers, Sam Amico of AmicoHoops.net reports.

The details of the contract haven't been disclosed, but it's likely Williams will spend most of the upcoming season in the G League. He started in 40 of his 50 appearances with the Canton Charge last season, averaging 15.6 points and 7.7 rebounds on 54.4 percent shooting.

Our Latest Stories