Play

Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Back in the lineup Tuesday

Crowder will return to the lineup for Tuesday's preseason matchup with the Bulls, Cavaliers play-by-play announcer Fred McLeod reports.

Crowder received the night off for rest on Sunday, but as expected, will reclaim his usual role on Tuesday. Look for him to jump back in as the team's starting power forward, though with just two games left until the regular-season opener, his exact workload is unclear.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball