Crowder posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes in Monday's 118-108 loss to the Warriors.

Crowder continues to play a decidedly modest role in the Cavaliers' offense despite typically drawing starts at power forward. The six-year veteran has only managed double-digit scoring thrice in the last 11 games, and both his shot attempts (7.3) and scoring average (8.4) are his lowest since the 25-game stint with the Mavericks to open the 2014-15 campaign that preceded his trade to the Celtics. The 27-year-old's usage could see an even further downturn once Isaiah Thomas becomes fully incorporated into the offense, although the on-court rapport he has with his former Boston teammate could potentially lead to a handful of additional scoring opportunities for Crowder off feeds from the latter.