Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Dealt to Cavs
Crowder was traded to the Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of a deal that sends Kyrie Irving to Boston, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
In a blockbuster deal between the top two teams in the East, the Celtics will send Crowder, Ante Zizic, Isaiah Thomas and the Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick to the Cavs in exchange for Irving. It's unclear where, exactly, Crowder will slot in with the Cavs, who already have LeBron James and Kevin Love at the two forward spots, but whether he starts or comes off the bench, he'll undoubtedly play a key role for Cleveland, which was in need of an elite perimeter defender. Last season, Crowder averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from three.
More News
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Contributes 11 points in Game 5 loss•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Will play in Game 5 vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Probable for Game 5 vs. Cavaliers•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Scores 18 in Game 4 loss•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Puts up 21 points in Game 1 loss•
-
Celtics' Jae Crowder: Contributes 18 points in Game 5 win•
CBS Sports Shop
NBA Christmas Day Jerseys
-
Millsap highlights FA roundup
Chris Towers highlights the moves to know about from the first week of NBA free agency.
-
Hayward shipping up to Boston
Gordon Hayward's value doesn't change much, but his decision to join the Celtics could have...
-
George joins OKC; Oladipo gets a chance
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy ramifications of the huge Paul George trade.
-
Paul, Harden lose a bit of value
The Chris Paul-to-Houston trade obviously shakes up the NBA landscape. Chris Towers tries to...
-
Rookies: Tatum, Isaac may struggle
Rookies are tough to rely on in Fantasy. Chris Towers looks at five he won't be investing in...
-
Rookies: Ball, Mavs' Smith top class
In the afterglow of the NBA Draft, Chris Towers looks at which rookies can make a difference...