Cavaliers' Jae Crowder: Dealt to Cavs

Crowder was traded to the Cavaliers on Tuesday as part of a deal that sends Kyrie Irving to Boston, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

In a blockbuster deal between the top two teams in the East, the Celtics will send Crowder, Ante Zizic, Isaiah Thomas and the Nets' unprotected 2018 first-round pick to the Cavs in exchange for Irving. It's unclear where, exactly, Crowder will slot in with the Cavs, who already have LeBron James and Kevin Love at the two forward spots, but whether he starts or comes off the bench, he'll undoubtedly play a key role for Cleveland, which was in need of an elite perimeter defender. Last season, Crowder averaged 13.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.2 assists while shooting 39.8 percent from three.